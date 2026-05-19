Vascon Engineers rises after bagging Rs 131-cr order from Reliance Industries

Vascon Engineers rose 4.98% to Rs 34.98 after the company said that it has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries for construction works at its Jamnagar expansion project.

The order is for the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at the RG Expansion Project, Jamnagar. The contract has been awarded on a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) basis.

We are pleased to inform that Vascon Engineers has received a Letter of Intent amounting to Rs 131.58 crore [One Hundred & Thirty-One Crore Point Fifty-Eight Lakh (excluding GST)] from Reliance Industries for the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at RG Expansion, Jamnagar, the company said in a stock exchange filing.