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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 72.60% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 62.11% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.60% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.521.46 73 OPM %4.7664.38 -PBDT0.390.97 -60 PBT0.390.96 -59 NP0.360.95 -62

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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