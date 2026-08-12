Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.60% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 62.11% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.60% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.521.46 73 OPM %4.7664.38 -PBDT0.390.97 -60 PBT0.390.96 -59 NP0.360.95 -62
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