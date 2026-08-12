Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.60% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 62.11% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.60% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.521.464.7664.380.390.970.390.960.360.95

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