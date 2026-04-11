Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 48.44% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net loss of Vashu Bhagnani Industries reported to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.44% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.28% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.314.48 -48 14.4215.99 -10 OPM %-219.05-27.46 -7.4936.02 - PBDT-2.35-0.44 -434 3.836.18 -38 PBT-2.36-0.45 -424 3.786.13 -38 NP-2.320.79 PL 3.166.23 -49

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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