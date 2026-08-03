Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.79% to Rs 141.85 crore

Net profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 29.10% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.79% to Rs 141.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.141.85103.7050.1451.8512.689.4811.998.849.057.01

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