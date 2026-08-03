Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.79% to Rs 141.85 croreNet profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 29.10% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.79% to Rs 141.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales141.85103.70 37 OPM %50.1451.85 -PBDT12.689.48 34 PBT11.998.84 36 NP9.057.01 29
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