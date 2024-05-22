Vasu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 992.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.20% to Rs 7.52 crore

Net profit of Vasu Bhagnani Industries rose 992.16% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.20% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.88% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 58.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

7.5216.4258.0746.62108.240.3019.997.747.90-0.0811.213.067.89-0.0911.183.055.570.518.092.87

