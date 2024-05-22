Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vasu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 992.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Vasu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 992.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 54.20% to Rs 7.52 crore

Net profit of Vasu Bhagnani Industries rose 992.16% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.20% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.88% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 58.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.5216.42 -54 58.0746.62 25 OPM %108.240.30 -19.997.74 - PBDT7.90-0.08 LP 11.213.06 266 PBT7.89-0.09 LP 11.183.05 267 NP5.570.51 992 8.092.87 182

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

