Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 117.79 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries declined 78.79% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 117.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.117.79114.2811.938.488.516.834.545.361.165.47

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