Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 117.79 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries declined 78.79% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 117.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.79114.28 3 OPM %11.938.48 -PBDT8.516.83 25 PBT4.545.36 -15 NP1.165.47 -79
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