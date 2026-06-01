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Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 170.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 143.89 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 170.85% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.70% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 467.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.89115.40 25 467.37411.64 14 OPM %14.388.56 -8.586.49 - PBDT14.097.76 82 23.3721.09 11 PBT9.906.65 49 14.0116.69 -16 NP5.391.99 171 4.248.60 -51

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

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