Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 170.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 143.89 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 170.85% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.70% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 467.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.