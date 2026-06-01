Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 68.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 176.80% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of Vaxfab Enterprises rose 68.72% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 176.80% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 527.59% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.41% to Rs 94.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.