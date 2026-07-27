Vedant Fashions has reported 14.7% rise in net profit to Rs 80.6 crore on a 7.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 301.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

During Q1 FY27, retail sales across channels grew by 3.4% YoY to 4,195 units as compared with Q1 FY26. VFL has recorded domestic SSSG (same-store sales growth) of 3.8% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 225.5 crore, up 5.1% YoY. This was due to higher stock-in-trade purchases (up 40.9% YoY), higher raw material costs (up 13.1% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 6% YoY).