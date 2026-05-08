Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 399.43 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 13.05% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 399.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.33% to Rs 375.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 1435.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1386.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales399.43367.44 9 1435.481386.48 4 OPM %44.7745.10 -43.7746.35 - PBDT191.95174.17 10 665.49672.56 -1 PBT148.08134.71 10 495.93519.50 -5 NP114.30101.11 13 375.54388.47 -3

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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