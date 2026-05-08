Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 399.43 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 13.05% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 399.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.33% to Rs 375.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 1435.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1386.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.