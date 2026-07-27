Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 14.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 301.37 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 14.73% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 301.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 281.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.301.37281.1943.4642.89147.73132.29105.5392.5180.6170.26

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