Vedanta clears demerger plan, sets 1 May 2026 as record date

Vedanta said its board on Monday, 20 April 2026, approved the implementation of its demerger, with the scheme set to become effective from 1 May 2026.

The company has fixed 1 May 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the issuance of shares in the newly carved-out entities.

Under the approved scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in four separate businesses covering aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore. Each of these demerged entities will issue shares in a 1:1 ratio to existing shareholders.

As part of the restructuring, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy and Vedanta Iron and Steel will emerge as independent entities aligned to specific business verticals. The company also noted that Talwandi Sabo Powerand Malco Energy will be renamed Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil and Gas, respectively, subject to regulatory approvals.

In a parallel move, Vedanta approved the transfer of its shareholding in Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) to Vedanta Aluminium Metal, further consolidating its aluminium business under a single vertical. The transaction will be executed through the issuance of compulsorily convertible debentures by the aluminium entity. The restructuring is being carried out under a composite scheme of arrangement in line with applicable regulatory provisions. The move is part of its ongoing reorganisation process aimed at simplifying business structure. Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.