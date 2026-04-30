Vedanta shares turned ex-demerger on Thursday, with prices resetting after a special pre-open session.

The stock traded at Rs 278.85 on the BSE, against a previous close of Rs 773.25. It moved between Rs 291.05 and Rs 271.50 so far.

On the NSE, it quoted Rs 278.20 versus a previous close of Rs 773.60, with an intraday high of Rs 292 and low of Rs 271.50.

The sharp decline reflects a mechanical adjustment following the demerger. The stocks ex-demerger price was discovered at Rs 289.5 during a special pre-open session conducted by exchanges today.

Under the restructuring, Vedanta will spin off its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore businesses into separate listed entities. Shareholders as of the record date will receive one share in each new company for every share held.

The record date for the demerger is May 1, which falls on a market holiday. Investors who bought shares on or before April 29 will be eligible for the share allotment in the spun-off entities. The adjusted share price now reflects only the residual business, while the value of the demerged verticals will be realised separately once the new entities are listed. The restructuring is aimed at creating focused, sector-specific businesses and improving transparency for investors. Vedanta is a global producer of critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. It is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer, the fourth-largest silver producer, and among the top aluminum producers globally. Vedanta is also Indias only private oil and gas producer and one of the countrys largest private power generators.