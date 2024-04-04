Vedanta gains after aluminum production rises to .5.98 lah tonnes in Q4

Vedanta advanced 2.26% to Rs 305.30 after the miner company informed that its total aluminum production jumped 4% to 5,98,000 tonnes in Q4 FY24 as compared with 5,74,000 tonnes in Q4 FY23.

The company stated that the alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery at 4,84,000 tonnes, up 18% YoY and 3% QoQ driven by better operational performance. The cast metal aluminium production increased by 4% YoY to 5,98,000 tonnes.

Zinc India's Mined metal production at 2,99,000 tonnes, up 11% QoQ, driven by mix of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production across mines.

The total production of Zinc International slipped 20% QoQ and 47% YoY to 33,000 tonnes.

Saleable iron ore production in Karnataka jumped 13% to 1.7 million tonnes in Q4 FY24 as compared with 1.5 million tonnes in Q4 FY23, due to improved operational efficiency and process improvement.

Total saleable production declined 11% YoY to 3,43,000 tonnes in line with lower hot metal production.

In Power segment, overall power sales shed by 1% YoY while down 2% QoQ to 3,981 million units. At Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL), the power purchase agreement with the Punjab State Electricity Board compensates TSPL based on the availability of the plant. TSPL power sales were at 2,187 million units with 69% plant availability factor due to plant overhauling in Q4 FY24.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

On consolidated basis, the diversified metal company reported 18.3% decline in net profit to Rs 2,013 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 2,464 crore in Q3 FY23. The miner reported highest ever third quarter revenue of Rs 34,968 crore, registering a growth of 4% YoY, driven by higher sales volume, premia and favorable movement in exchange rate which was partially offset by decrease in commodity prices.

