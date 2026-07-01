Vedanta Iron and Steel extends winning streak after exiting T2T segment

Vedanta Iron and Steel surged 8.51% to Rs 38.26 on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to the 12th consecutive session since its listing following the demerger of Vedanta.

The stock has rallied about 91.3% from its listing price of Rs 20 on the NSE on 15 June 2026. Its market capitalisation currently stands at around Rs 14,988.52 crore on the NSE.

Vedanta Iron and Steel was among the four demerged Vedanta entities that debuted on the BSE and NSE on 15 June 2026. The other companies are Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Power.

The four companies initially traded under the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment, where every transaction results in compulsory delivery and intraday trading is not permitted. They completed the mandatory 10-day T2T period and exited the segment on 30 June 2026.

Following the sharp rally, the BSE sought clarification from Vedanta Iron and Steel after market hours on Tuesday regarding the significant movement in its share price. The exchange said it had sought the clarification to ensure investors have access to the latest relevant information and to safeguard market interests. The company's response is awaited. On 15 June 2026, PI Opportunities AIF V LLP, an investment vehicle of Premji Invest backed by Wipro chairman Azim Premji, acquired nearly 4.84 crore shares worth Rs 101.68 crore at Rs 21.02 apiece through a bulk deal. Vedanta Iron and Steel (VISL) is an integrated iron and steel company with operations across India and Africa. It operates across the value chain, from iron ore mining to the production of steel, pig iron, wire rods, TMT bars, ductile iron pipes, ferro-silicon, cement and metallurgical coke. The company also operates a 1.5 MTPA integrated steel plant at Bokaro through its wholly owned subsidiary, ESL Steel.