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Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 1488.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta Iron & Steel declined 17.78% to Rs 185.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 225.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 1488.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1290.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1488.001290.00 15 OPM %18.8815.43 -PBDT327.00388.00 -16 PBT244.00307.00 -21 NP185.00225.00 -18

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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