Epack Durable Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2026.

Epack Durable Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2026.

Vedanta Ltd crashed 7.76% to Rs 282.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 115.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Epack Durable Ltd tumbled 6.83% to Rs 236. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84136 shares in the past one month. National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 352.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month. New India Assurance Company Ltd slipped 5.89% to Rs 199.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.