Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 251.7, down 2.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.87% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 251.7, down 2.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Vedanta Ltd has lost around 17.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12495.9, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 256.23 lakh shares in last one month.