Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 711.8, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% gain in NIFTY and a 46.42% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 711.8, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22946.3. The Sensex is at 74027.79, down 0.11%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 0.34% in last one month.