Vedanta Oil and Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 695.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 1447.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta Oil and Gas reported to Rs 695.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 332.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1447.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1395.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1447.001395.0018.313.37241.0020.00-141.00-355.00695.00-332.00

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