Vedanta Oil & Gas ends higher after Delhi HC backs $99 million arbitral award

Vedanta Oil & Gas rallied 3.80% to settle at Rs 37.96 after media reports stated that the Delhi High Court cleared the enforcement of a $99 million foreign arbitral award by rejecting the central government's objections.

The dispute pertains to the production sharing contract (PSC) for the Ravva oil field. As per media reports, in 2014, the Centre had issued a show-cause notice seeking $99 million from the companies. Vedanta and Ravva Oil subsequently approached an arbitral tribunal for quantification, which culminated in a final award in 2016 in their favour. The arbitral award was later upheld by courts in Malaysia. The companies subsequently sought enforcement of the award in India.

Before the Delhi High Court, the Central government argued that the arbitral tribunal had rewritten the PSC by reducing the government's share of profit petroleum by $99 million. It also contended that the award was contrary to India's public policy and should not be enforced.