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Vedanta Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 449.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 1825.00 crore

Net loss of Vedanta Power reported to Rs 449.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 75.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 1825.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1720.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1825.001720.00 6 OPM %9.8122.09 -PBDT19.00240.00 -92 PBT-141.0096.00 PL NP-449.0075.00 PL

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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