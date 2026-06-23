Vedanta tumbled 6.26% to Rs 286.55 after the stock witnessed heavy block deal activity in early trade on Tuesday.

According to media reports, promoter entity Twin Star Holdings was looking to offload up to 6.5 crore shares through block deals at a floor price of Rs 291 per share. The indicated price represented a discount of about 4.9% to Vedanta's previous closing price on the NSE.

The proposed transaction is reported to include a 90-day lock-up period on Twin Star Holdings' remaining stake in the company.

As of 31 March 2026, Twin Star Holdings held a 40.02% stake in Vedanta, while the overall promoter group owned 56.38% of the company.