Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 48.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.90% to Rs 22.12 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 48.84% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1231.11 -29 OPM %11.5713.60 -PBDT2.414.00 -40 PBT1.493.04 -51 NP1.102.15 -49
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