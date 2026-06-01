Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.49% to Rs 49.39 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 57.14% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.49% to Rs 49.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.17% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 128.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.