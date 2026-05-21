Veedol Corporation's added 1.67% to Rs 1,459.10 after its standalone net profit jumped 8.58% to Rs 48.84 crore on 7.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 427.66 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 57.46 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 59.70 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, consolidated revenue from operations climbed 14.04% YoY to Rs 606.98 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 6.97% YoY to Rs 63.90 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 17.22% to Rs 554.70 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 473.19 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 303.27 crore (up 6.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 45.34 crore (up 25.73% YoY) and franchisee fees stood at Rs 68.94 crore (up 11.55% YoY) during the period under review.