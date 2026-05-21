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Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 606.98 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation declined 3.75% to Rs 57.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 606.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 532.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.55% to Rs 191.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 2168.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1972.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales606.98532.24 14 2168.541972.14 10 OPM %10.3012.77 -10.479.94 - PBDT73.4576.88 -4 272.58236.69 15 PBT63.9068.69 -7 238.43208.17 15 NP57.4659.70 -4 191.62168.75 14

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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