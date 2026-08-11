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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 56.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 56.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.49% to Rs 608.57 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 56.88% to Rs 77.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 608.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales608.57513.62 18 OPM %16.1211.44 -PBDT109.8171.48 54 PBT101.7963.72 60 NP77.9249.67 57

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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