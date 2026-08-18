Veefin Solutions announces strategic partnership with NSIA Group

To expand supply chain finance capabilities across West Africa

Veefin Solutions announced a strategic partnership with NSIA Group to expand Supply Chain Finance (SCF) capabilities across five NSIA banking entities in West Africa Ce d'Ivoire, Senegal, Benin, Togo and Guinea.

The platform will enable NSIA Group banks to launch Reverse Factoring and Factoring programmes, giving businesses and SMEs digital access to working capital. It will connect anchor corporates with their supplier and buyer networks on a single digital platform, automating processes from onboarding and invoice submission through approval and disbursement.

The solution will support early payments to suppliers through Reverse Factoring and unlock working capital against approved receivables through Factoring. Veefin will provide the platform licence and ongoing maintenance.