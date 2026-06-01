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Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 66.53% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net Loss of Veer Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.53% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.91% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.832.48 -67 4.5510.32 -56 OPM %-254.22-98.39 --57.36-23.26 - PBDT-0.65-0.61 -7 0.960.94 2 PBT-0.82-0.78 -5 0.260.24 8 NP-0.62-0.57 -9 0.200.18 11

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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