Veer Global Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.24% to Rs 2.24 crore

Net profit of Veer Global Infraconstruction declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.24% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.241.1934.385.040.340.340.320.320.070.17

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