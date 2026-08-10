Veer Global Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.24% to Rs 2.24 croreNet profit of Veer Global Infraconstruction declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.24% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.241.19 88 OPM %34.385.04 -PBDT0.340.34 0 PBT0.320.32 0 NP0.070.17 -59
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