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Veer Global Infraconstruction standalone net profit rises 23.40% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 49.52% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Veer Global Infraconstruction rose 23.40% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.52% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.05% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.67% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.094.14 -50 6.9011.63 -41 OPM %67.4660.39 -56.3835.77 - PBDT0.850.53 60 1.992.70 -26 PBT0.830.47 77 1.912.64 -28 NP0.580.47 23 1.611.81 -11

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

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