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Veerhealth Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 198.22% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net Loss of Veerhealth Care reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 198.22% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.46% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.53% to Rs 32.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.765.62 198 32.4816.87 93 OPM %4.36-2.85 -7.544.56 - PBDT0.840.13 546 2.851.53 86 PBT0.49-0.13 LP 1.560.62 152 NP-0.35-0.10 -250 0.540.39 38

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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