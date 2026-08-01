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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 253.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 253.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 77.92% to Rs 195.68 crore

Net profit of Vega Jewellers rose 253.90% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.92% to Rs 195.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales195.68109.98 78 OPM %9.755.87 -PBDT15.654.72 232 PBT14.384.05 255 NP10.442.95 254

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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