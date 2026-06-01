Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 12.60% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.94% to Rs 25.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 164.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.