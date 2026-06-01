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Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 12.60% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.94% to Rs 25.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 164.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.9141.47 11 164.08155.70 5 OPM %22.5022.64 -24.1623.66 - PBDT10.919.91 10 42.1539.09 8 PBT9.288.28 12 35.7133.05 8 NP6.796.03 13 25.8423.72 9

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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