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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 43.48 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 4.77% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 43.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.4842.62 2 OPM %25.7625.43 -PBDT12.1811.50 6 PBT10.519.95 6 NP7.687.33 5

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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