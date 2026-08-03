Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 43.48 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 4.77% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 43.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.43.4842.6225.7625.4312.1811.5010.519.957.687.33

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