Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 43.48 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison rose 4.77% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 43.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.4842.62 2 OPM %25.7625.43 -PBDT12.1811.50 6 PBT10.519.95 6 NP7.687.33 5
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