Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 662.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 1100.47 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) rose 662.18% to Rs 101.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 1100.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 843.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.40% to Rs 139.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 3727.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3306.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.