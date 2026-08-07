Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.96% to Rs 2.48 croreNet profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.96% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.481.21 105 OPM %4.843.31 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.120.04 200
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