Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.96% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.96% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.481.214.843.310.120.040.120.040.120.04

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