Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 199.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 542.80 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 199.85% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 542.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 507.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.542.80507.4535.3040.94253.19160.14163.5180.3080.7526.93

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