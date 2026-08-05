Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 199.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 542.80 croreNet profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 199.85% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 542.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 507.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales542.80507.45 7 OPM %35.3040.94 -PBDT253.19160.14 58 PBT163.5180.30 104 NP80.7526.93 200
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