Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 199.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 199.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 542.80 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 199.85% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 542.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 507.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales542.80507.45 7 OPM %35.3040.94 -PBDT253.19160.14 58 PBT163.5180.30 104 NP80.7526.93 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 49.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 35.06% in the June 2026 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Next Story