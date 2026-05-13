Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 778.79 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 79.50% to Rs 229.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 778.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 697.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 253.85% to Rs 425.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.36% to Rs 2461.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.