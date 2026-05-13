Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 778.79 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 79.50% to Rs 229.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 778.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 697.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 253.85% to Rs 425.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.36% to Rs 2461.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales778.79697.94 12 2461.051604.71 53 OPM %49.4750.37 -44.4446.42 - PBDT423.15296.22 43 1069.67556.01 92 PBT338.82193.08 75 742.25299.80 148 NP229.54127.88 79 425.65120.29 254

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 663.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter

ABans Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story