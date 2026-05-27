Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 684.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 684.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 62.49 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 684.55% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.12% to Rs 26.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 245.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 271.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.4956.15 11 245.20271.74 -10 OPM %29.4412.09 -24.8829.13 - PBDT16.264.49 262 47.9566.79 -28 PBT14.322.42 492 40.0058.97 -32 NP9.651.23 685 26.6438.12 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Croissance reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story