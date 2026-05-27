Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 7.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 302.20 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 7.55% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 302.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.76% to Rs 101.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 1166.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 958.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.