Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 139.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.38% to Rs 178.86 croreNet profit of Venus Remedies rose 139.27% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.38% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales178.86137.18 30 OPM %19.1211.21 -PBDT36.8118.78 96 PBT30.0412.60 138 NP22.979.60 139
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