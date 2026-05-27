Venus Remedies standalone net profit rises 193.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 259.01 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 193.78% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 259.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.98% to Rs 99.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 768.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 644.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.