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Venus Remedies standalone net profit rises 193.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 259.01 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 193.78% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 259.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.98% to Rs 99.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 768.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 644.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales259.01196.74 32 768.73644.47 19 OPM %22.9512.83 -18.7211.64 - PBDT64.0829.33 118 155.3790.77 71 PBT57.5724.84 132 130.6869.15 89 NP43.4514.79 194 99.3152.55 89

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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