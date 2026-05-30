Veranda Learning Solutions has reported 89% increase in net profit to Rs 15.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 8.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 52% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 132.4 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA declined by 5% to Rs 54.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 57.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Veranda Learning has reported a net profit of Rs 129.7 crore on revenue of Rs 481.5 crore. It had recorded a net loss of Rs 251.6 crore on revenue of Rs 357.3 crore in FY25.

Suresh S. Kalpathi, executive director and chairman of Veranda Learning Solutions, said: "We closed FY26 on a strong note, supported by sustained momentum in student enrolments, expansion of our course portfolio, and healthy traction across both online and offline formats.

During the quarter, all key business verticals continued to demonstrate healthy traction. Importantly, we achieved a significant milestone in our corporate restructuring journey with the receipt of the first NCLT approval for the proposed commerce demerger. Further, shareholders approved the scheme through the successful completion of the EGM process. We now expect the final NCLT approval by mid-July, which will further strengthen our strategic focus and enhance long-term value creation across our core Academics and Government Test Preparation businesses. Post demerger, the company is targeting 3-4x revenue growth in commerce segment over the next 3-4 years through expansion by product and geographical expansion, with a long-term aspiration to achieve Rs 1,000+ crore revenue by FY30. While in non-commerce segment, growth is expected to be driven by geographic expansion in southern part of India."