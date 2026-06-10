Veranda Learning signs MoU with Japan's CPAEP for global accounting talent development

Veranda Learning has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan-based CPA Excellent Partners (CPAEP) to collaborate on talent development, recruitment and career support for accounting and finance professionals across global markets.

The partnership aims to strengthen Indo-Japan cross-border talent mobility in the accounting and finance domain and create structured international career pathways for commerce students enrolled under Veranda Learnings commerce vertical.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will work together on curriculum alignment, employer-led skill development, cross-border placement opportunities, digital recruitment access, employer engagement initiatives, and career support services including mentoring, counselling and interview preparation.

The collaboration is expected to provide learners access to global job opportunities across Japan and other key markets including Southeast Asia, North America, Australia and the Middle East.

The initiative aligns with growing bilateral cooperation between India and Japan in skills development, education and workforce mobility, aimed at facilitating movement of skilled professionals between the two countries. Kensuke Kunimi, CEO, CPA Excellent Partners, said: We are pleased to partner with J.K. Shah Classes (JKSC), a Veranda enterprise, and its distinguished commerce institutions to extend high-quality accounting and finance training and career support to a wider international talent base. Our mission is to Support people in expanding their potential and enriching their lives. This collaboration will help create strong global career opportunities for aspiring accounting professionals. Prof. J.K. Shah, Founder, JK Shah Classes, said: This partnership is a key milestone in expanding international career pathways for commerce students. By combining Verandas strong academic ecosystem with CPA Excellent Partners global expertise, we aim to further enhance professional opportunities for our learners. Mr. Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, added: Our Commerce vertical has consistently delivered strong academic and career outcomes. Partnering with CPA Excellent Partners aligns with our vision of building global learning ecosystems that enable international mobility and industry-aligned talent development in accounting and finance.