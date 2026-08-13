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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 41.52% to Rs 149.54 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.54105.67 42 OPM %34.7129.84 -PBDT44.8218.31 145 PBT30.424.32 604 NP29.12-0.70 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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