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Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 28.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 513.78 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 28.22% to Rs 119.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 513.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.95% to Rs 330.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 1844.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1550.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales513.78434.12 18 1844.211550.68 19 OPM %61.9459.21 -56.5057.63 - PBDT164.81127.76 29 466.29417.21 12 PBT157.48120.47 31 436.07388.32 12 NP119.3393.07 28 330.39295.11 12

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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