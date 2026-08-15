Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 54.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 527.36 croreNet profit of Veritas Finance rose 54.21% to Rs 95.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 527.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 429.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales527.36429.90 23 OPM %57.2153.15 -PBDT134.1288.99 51 PBT126.6081.54 55 NP95.0761.65 54
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