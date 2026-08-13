Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.99% to Rs 897.52 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 84.84% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 897.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 586.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.897.52586.662.246.1114.6434.073.6124.103.6624.15

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